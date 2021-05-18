Ele.me heavily fined for misleading promotions

Online food delivery platform Ele.me has been fined 500,000 yuan by market regulators in Putuo District for misleading pricing practices.

Online food delivery platform Ele.me has been fined 500,000 yuan (US$77,650) by market regulators in Putuo District for tricking consumers and businesses into making purchases via false or misleading pricing practices.

An investigation found the 90-percent-off discount offer claimed by Ele.me on its app was not legitimate, as some vouchers it displayed in its promotional area did not equal the discount amount, according to the Putuo District Administration for Market Regulation.

In July of last year, the company was fined 250,000 yuan by the city's market watchdog for the same violation.