News / Metro

Ele.me heavily fined for misleading promotions

Hu Min
Hu Min
  13:47 UTC+8, 2021-05-18       0
Online food delivery platform Ele.me has been fined 500,000 yuan by market regulators in Putuo District for misleading pricing practices.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  13:47 UTC+8, 2021-05-18       0

Online food delivery platform Ele.me has been fined 500,000 yuan (US$77,650) by market regulators in Putuo District for tricking consumers and businesses into making purchases via false or misleading pricing practices.

An investigation found the 90-percent-off discount offer claimed by Ele.me on its app was not legitimate, as some vouchers it displayed in its promotional area did not equal the discount amount, according to the Putuo District Administration for Market Regulation.

In July of last year, the company was fined 250,000 yuan by the city's market watchdog for the same violation. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     