Health authorities issue vaccine guidelines

Local health authorities said people who have had one shot of an inactivated vaccine should receive the second shot of the same type of vaccine despite the recent availability of a single-shot vaccine in the city.

The Shanghai Health Commission's 12320 hotline has received many inquiries since the recent outbreaks of COVID-19 in Anhui and Liaoning provinces. Officials are urging all eligible people to receive vaccinations in order to build a general immunity defense among the population.

Protective measures such as mask wearing in hospitals and crowded public places, maintaining social distance and regular hand washing should still be undertaken after receiving the vaccine.