Farmers start seedling on the production line

Farmers have started the annual seedling for rice this month, with mechanical operation handling all the seedling production.

At Waigang Town, the system has been adopted for a vast rice field of 14,000 mu (980 hectares), 70 percent of the total area of rice field in the town.

The seedlings at the Quanjing base are the result of a series of mechanised operations, including sowing seeds and watering the soil, on a production line operated by farmers. Rectangular blocks of seedling trays are made in a few seconds.

The Quanjing base is a pioneering project for the adoption of mechanized agricultural production in the district.

"We no longer have to rely on manual work in the fields as before," said a staff of the agricultural machinery and service cooperatives in Waigang Town. A fully automatic seedling production line can produce more than 500 seedling trays per hour and more than 100 mu of seedlings per day.

Mechanized seedling production avoids the effects of bad weather and has a high germination rate and a high and stable yield.

It is estimated that around 280,000 blocks of seedling trays have been used.