Dutch expat struck by ambitious nature of Shanghainese

The 51st episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features Dutch expat Luuk Eliens, chief commercial officer of XNode, an accelerator in the field of innovation and technology.

Eliens has lived in Shanghai for three-and-a-half years.

"I think the best word to describe Shanghainese is ambitious," he said. "They are hardworking and strong-willed."

A resident of Putuo District, Eliens sometimes joins a group of older Shanghainese men who live nearby and chats with them.