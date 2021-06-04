Litigation system to protect revolutionary relics

Qingpu District People's Procuratorate announces a system that will focus on encroachment and destruction, lack of repair, improper use and failure to protect.

Qingpu District People's Procuratorate announced the establishment of a public interest litigation system to protect cultural relics related to revolutionary history.

The procuratorate will work with the Shanghai Military Procuratorate, the district culture and tourism bureau, education bureau and veterans' affairs bureau to ensure the implementation of the system.

The supervision focuses on major events, important conference sites, memorial facilities and houses of important figures that reflect the 100-year history of the Communist Party of China.

It focuses on encroachment and destruction, lack of repair, improper use and failure to protect. Through negotiation in specific cases, it will seek solutions to relevant problems.

The Qingpu procuratorate will pay close attention to revolutionary cultural resources and promote the awareness of cherishing revolutionary cultural relics.

The bodies involved have worked out specific ways to strengthen law enforcement with support for prosecutors in the identification, evaluation and utilization of cultural relics.

In addition, they will all carry out inspections to discover potential safety hazards in protecting cultural resources, put forward opinions and suggestions, and work to improve the protection system.