Jiaodong's cities seek Shanghai tourists

  20:36 UTC+8, 2021-06-07       0
Region signs agreements with Shanghai to promote its cultural and tourist attractions to city residents with a welcome to take summer trips to its cities.
Qingdao is regarded as one of China's most beautiful coastal cities. 

A bird's-eye view of Weihai on the Jiaodong Peninsula.

The city of Qingdao at night.

The Jiaodong Peninsula signed agreements with Shanghai on Monday to enhance cooperation with Shanghai in culture and tourism.

Five cities in the region in east China's Shandong Province – Qingdao, Yantai, Weifang, Weihai and Rizhao – are inviting Shanghai residents to take summer trips there.

Qingdao's cultural and tourism administration signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Shanghai-based online travel operator Lvmama, and travel agencies in Shanghai and the Jiaodong Peninsula region signed deals to organize group tours. 

The Tsingtao Brewery Museum in Qingdao.

A view over the city of Qingdao.

Qingdao is regarded as one of China's most beautiful coastal cities, a natural paradise with gentle and cool sea breezes, sapphire blue waters, beautiful beaches and breathtaking city landscapes.

Its Badaguan, or Eight Great Passes, is a cluster of large villas representing the architectural styles of more than 20 countries. 

And no trip to the city is complete without a sip of beer as Qingdao is home to the Tsingtao Brewery and hosts an international beer festival every summer.

Yachting in Qingdao.

Qingdao is known for its beautiful natural scenery.

Agreements are signed to boost cooperation and exchanges between the Jiaodong Peninsula region and Shanghai.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
