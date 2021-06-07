News / Metro

Prosecutors reveal 120 food crimes since 2018

﻿ Li Xinran
Li Xinran
  20:51 UTC+8, 2021-06-07       0
As of May 31, Shanghai Railway Transportation Procuratorate said it had arrested 201 suspects in 120 food safety crimes since it took charge of prosecutions in the city.
﻿ Li Xinran
Li Xinran
  20:51 UTC+8, 2021-06-07       0

As of May 31, Shanghai Railway Transportation Procuratorate had arrested 201 suspects in 120 food crimes since it took charge of prosecutions in 2018, according to a press release on Monday.

It also filed suit against 169 individuals in 79 food crimes with 151 suspects convicted in 75 cases.

Most of the crimes involved meat and dairy products, condiments, health products, wine, drinking water and snacks.

The most prominent cases featured banned clenbuterol detected in frozen beef, water-injected beef and the poisoning of livestock.

Others included weight loss products illegally adding banned sibutramine and other prohibited ingredients and adding poppy shells in soup and brine.

Food crimes involved many links, such as raw material purchases, production, packaging and sales. In recent years, with increasing efforts to crack down on sales and sources of inferior food, food crimes gradually developed into a well-organized, integrated industrial chain, prosecutors said.

Illegal food sales has also moved online from physical stores, making them more difficult to detect. 

Criminals often attracted customers by setting up websites or using third-party platforms to advertise, and relied on chat tools, electronic payment, and express logistics to sell inferior food.

The cost of online sales is low and the profit is high, prosecutors said. More such crimes are being conducted by families, with members playing different roles and working in close cooperation to commit crime.

Prosecutors reveal 120 food crimes since 2018
Li Xinran

Prosecutors issue a press release on food crimes on Monday. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     