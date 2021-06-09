City's greenery and restored old buildings impress French expat

The 63rd "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features French expat Anne Catherine, co-founder and head of product innovation at Luneurs.

Catherine has lived in China for 12 years.

"The laws and regulations for food-related industries are very strict in China," she said. "When we encounter something uncertain or a problem, we turn to relevant government departments. They always listen to our questions and give us advice."

Catherine thinks Shanghai is a green city with plants everywhere. She's impressed by the city's restoration and renovation of old buildings.

"The city has been developing very quickly in recent years, but there's still a working ecosystem that allows residents to feel comfortable and relaxed."