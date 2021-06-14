Nepalese expat derives happiness from blood donations

The 68th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features Nepalese expat Maskay, a volunteer for the Shanghai Blood Donation Volunteer Team Bloodline.

Maskay arrived in Shanghai in 2003 as a surgeon. He has donated blood many times, and gradually came up with the idea of organizing voluntary blood donations to help people.

Bloodline started with only five members, and held its first event at the Shanghai Blood Center in 2017. Since then, it has organized blood donations in 14 cities around the country.

"Many people have asked me what I get out of this. I said it makes me happy," said Maskay.