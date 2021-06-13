Medical center for coma patients established

A medical center focusing on waking people with disturbance of the consciousness has been established at the Donglei Brain Hospital.

There are 530,000 new patients being diagnosed in deep coma, or vegetable status, in the world each year, including 100,000 in China. Patients have no consciousness for a long time, imposing strong financial and psychological burden.

The center offers a multidisciplinary approach by organizing medical experts in neurology, neurosurgery, intensive care medicine, rehabilitation and radiation to conduct early-stage evaluation and a whole-process treatment. This includes intensive care, complication treatment, consciousness evaluation and waking through medicine, rehabilitation and surgical measures.

The hospital has also introduced spinal cord stimulation, a minimally invasive technique of applying an electric current in the vicinity of the spinal cord, to wake patients.