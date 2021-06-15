Jing'an incentivizing film and eSports industries

Jing'an has released a set of new measures to promote its film and eSports industries.

Jing'an has released a set of new measures to promote its film and eSports industries.

Leading filmmaking companies and eSports clubs will be granted up to 3 million yuan (US$468,600) of financial aid if they open businesses in Jing'an, and another 1.5 million yuan for rent and workplace renovations.

Core employees will also receive personalized services for housing, health care and children's education.

Property owners who renovate spaces into film industry parks or eSports venues will obtain up to 10 million yuan at a time. People who engage in developing cutting-edge technologies to support the filmmaking or eSports industry will obtain up to 3 million yuan.

Notably, for the first time, Jing'an made it clear that projects directly benefiting people will receive financial support.

People who organize festivals, meetings and forums related to films and eSports will receive up to 3 million yuan. Those who build immersive venues and new consumption scenes based on films, eSports and other new technologies will receive up to 1 million yuan.

The district government has also signed agreements with the Shanghai Film Bureau to support "SIFF YOUNG," a Shanghai International Film Festival program to discover, attract and foster young film professionals.

Under the agreement, they will partner to build a film-industry incubator and produce local works to support the district's quest to become Shanghai's core filmmaking area.

According to the Jing'an Culture and Tourism Bureau, between 2017 and 2020, Jing'an supported and fostered nearly 100 film and eSports companies.