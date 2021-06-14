News / Metro

Thousands of complaints made during holiday

Shanghai's market regulators received more than 8,000 complaints and tip-offs during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, with food, clothing and household items topping the list.
Shanghai's market regulators citywide received more than 8,000 complaints and tip-offs during the three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday, with food, clothing and household items topping the list.

Among the 8,843 complaints, 1,039 concerned food, with delivery service, quality, online sales disputes and pricing drawing the ire of consumers, according to the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation.

More than 20 complaints were related to zongzi, wrapped, steamed glutinous rice dumpling with different fillings that is a traditional festival food. Consumers complained about failures to redeem coupons due to business problems, slow delivery and unmatched food content.

Another 988 complaints regarded clothing, shoes and hats, 722 of which concerned household items with quality flaws, slow delivery and major problems with refund services.

The current humid and sultry weather led to a growing number of complaints about home appliances such as air-conditioners.

In total, 331 complaints over home appliances were forwarded during the holiday, including issues related to operation failures, excessive noise, slow deliveries and unreasonable repair fees.

These complaints and tip-offs are being handled by districts' market regulators and consumer councils. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
