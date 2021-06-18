Combining cultural celebrity with patriotism

News / Metro

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:06 UTC+8, 2021-06-18
An exhibition following the lives of 14 patriotic cultural celebrities raised its curtain in the Bund today to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC.
Ti Gong

People visit the exhibition. 

Ti Gong

People learn about the lives of cultural celebrities. 

An exhibition following the lives of 14 patriotic cultural celebrities raised its curtain on the Bund today to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China. 

Books, paintings, letters, scripts, photos and certificates related to the lives of celebrities such as Li Dazhao, a Party founder and pioneer, Madam Soong Ching Ling, renowned writers Lu Xun and Mao Dun, novelist and playwright Lao She, influential Chinese modern artist Xu Beihong, Peking Opera master Mei Lanfang and intellectuals such as Kang Youwei and Liang Qichao are on display.

Ti Gong

A visitor reads an introduction. 

Ti Gong

A visitor checks exhibits. 

Ti Gong

Exhibits in English

The exhibits come from 19 museums and memorials, such as the memorials of Mao Dun, Lao She, Xu Beihong and Mei Lanfang and the Beijing Luxun Museum. 

The free exhibition is located on the second floor of the Yifeng Galleria on Beijing Road E. and runs through July 5.

Following Shanghai and Beijing, the exhibition will move to Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, and Wuhan, Hubei Province. 

Ti Gong

Exhibits

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
