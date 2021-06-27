Putuo medical staff celebrate centennial with volunteer services

Doctors and nurses from Putuo hospitals are offering free medical services, opening training workshops and enhancing COVID-19 vaccination to celebrate the centennial of the CPC.

Ti Gong

Doctors and nurses from Putuo hospitals are offering free medical services, opening training workshops and enhancing the COVID-19 vaccination program to celebrate the centennial of the Communist Party of China this year.

A celebration meeting was held at the Putuo Culture Palace over the weekend to showcase the achievements of the 10 major campaigns launched by the district's medical and health system this year.

Initiated by the Putuo District Health Commission, a total 100 volunteer diagnosis and treatment events will be held across Putuo communities and shopping malls by the end of 2021.

Associate and chief doctors from Tongji Hospital, Shanghai Children's Hospital and district-level hospitals based in Putuo are offering free health services.

The doctors primarily work in key special departments at the hospitals, such as the cardiovascular medicine and kidney departments of Putuo District Central Hospital, and the hospice care department of Liqun Hospital.

Many of the medical staff were among the 1,649 Shanghai medical professionals who went to Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province last year when it was the epicenter of the COVID-19 battle.

The health commission of Putuo introduced free medical services in April 2017, and has served millions of patients at commercial complexes, office buildings, communities and schools.

Meanwhile, renowned local doctors are invited to set up training workshops to pass on their traditional skills. They include Yan Shiyun, former president of Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine and one of China's most famous TCM experts.

Ti Gong

Xia Ming, a chief doctor at Putuo District Central Hospital, has become an apprentice of Yan.

"The traditional TCM requires both inheritance and innovation," Yan said. "I hope Xia can acquire the traditional skills while innovating during his clinical practices."

Traditional Chinese medicine will play a key role in Putuo's medical service system in the future. The district launched the campaign in 2018 to help venerated TCM doctors set up workshops and offer medical services in Putuo.

A total of 100 medical experts like Yan will be invited to serve as the tutors for doctors at Putuo hospitals to enhance the medical services to Putuo citizens.

Specialized medical departments led by 100 Putuo medical experts have also been launched across the district's hospitals.

The hospice care department of the Liqun Hospital, for example, has been listed as one of the key projects.

The hospital on Taopu Road has created 27 hospice care beds along with evaluation and caring rooms. A professional team of over 30 medical workers has been established at the hospital.

The department opened multiple online and offline life education sessions during the COVID-19 pandemic to help relieve pressure on patients, family members and medical workers.

The medical system has also organized a vaccination volunteer team to serve at various vaccination spots between 8am and 8pm every day. Night vaccination sessions have been opened at Metro stations, wet markets, industrial parks, construction sites and communities across Putuo.