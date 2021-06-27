﻿
News / Metro

Dutch expat amazed at Shanghai's speedy development

  18:08 UTC+8, 2021-06-28
The 82nd episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features Dutch expatriate Harmen Dubbelaar, senior managing CEO of Okura Nikko Management Co., Ltd. Regional GM China.
The 82nd episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features Dutch expatriate Harmen Dubbelaar, senior managing CEO of Okura Nikko Management Co., Ltd. Regional GM China.

Dubbelaar first came to Shanghai in 1989 and stayed until 1997. He returned to Shanghai five years ago.

"The city has been transformed into a world-class international mega city," said Dubbelaar. "What really impresses me when I am back this time is that the master plan of the city, which I witnessed in its early stages of development in the late 1980s, has been completely executed."

Celebrating the 100th anniversary of the founding of Communist Party of China, Dubbelaar said his company began the City Walker project recently.

"If you understand the history of the Communist Party of China, you will know Shanghai as well as Shanghai people much better," said Dubbelaar. 

"It is fortunate to have the opportunity to be in China, to work in China and to interact with Chinese people as a foreigner."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
