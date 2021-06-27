﻿
News / Metro

Doctors correct medical misunderstandings through competition

﻿ Cai Wenjun
The final 10 winners of the city's first medical promotion competition were selected on Sunday.
The final 10 winners of the city's first medical promotion competition were selected on Sunday.

Thirty doctors gave 2-minute speeches to rule out misunderstandings and rumors about health care.

Doctors gave explanations on popular misunderstanding such as people with kidney stones should reduce calcium intake, people with a fracture must stay in bed for 100 days, and walking backward is good for the waist. The information was relayed in easy to understand and interesting speeches.

The whole final was livestreamed.

Nearly 2,000 medical staff participated in the First Science Popularization Contest for Doctors, which began its primary round in March.

The local health authority is encouraging the involvement of medical staff in health education and promotion to raise public awareness and reduce misunderstandings about health care and disease prevention.

Ti Gong

The 10 winners.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
