City's vaccination rate reaches 77.6 percent

A total of 77.6 percent of people aged above 18 years had been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Shanghai as of 12:36pm on Tuesday, the city's health authorities announced on Tuesday night.

In total, 16.836 million people in the city had taken the COVID-19 jab, with 35.277 million shots dispensed.

The 77.6 percent is a goal set by local government for building up primary immunity against COVID-19 in the population. The figure is calculated based on the spreading rate of coronavirus and the percentage of people generating antibody after receiving vaccination, according to Sun Xiaodong, deputy director of the Shanghai Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Fourteen districts in the city have reached 77.6 percent or above in terms of people inoculated so far.