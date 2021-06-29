News / Metro

City enhances rule of law with voluntary services

Shanghai will continue elevating its soft power by further enhancing the rule of law in the city, including seeking suggestions from residents on law-making.
Ti Gong

Twenty voluntary service programs have been carried out since the beginning of the year by the city's justice system, public security authorities, market-supervising bureaus, tax authorities and civil affairs bureaus. They cover rule of law publicity, prevention of fraud, tax concessions, protection of vulnerable groups and welfare of market regulations.

Shanghai will continue elevating its soft power by further enhancing the rule of law, local authorities said on Tuesday.

A new law will take effect on July 1 to collect law-making suggestions from residents. Shanghai is the first region in the country to legislate on soliciting suggestions from people, according to the city's public complaints and proposals office.

A website integrating all local regulations and rules, some of which have been fully translated into English, has attracted 2.5 million viewers since it was released on January 20.

These are part of the 20 voluntary services provided by the city's justice system, public security authorities, market-supervising bureaus, tax authorities and civil affairs bureaus, covering rule of law publicity, prevention of fraud, tax concession, protection of vulnerable groups and welfare of market regulations.

All have seen achievements this year.

In particular, the city has stepped up efforts to safeguard the legitimate interests of vulnerable groups, according to justice authorities.

The Shanghai People's Procuratorate has come up with special protection rules for the elderly. It has improved its case-handling system, including imposing lighter punishments on elderly suspects, and providing legal assistance to elderly victims.

Procuratorates in Jiading and Putuo districts, meanwhile, are focusing on protecting, helping and educating minors.

A social cultivation center set up by procurators in Putuo has co-opted 170 companies to jointly provide justice and social service to minors. More than 20 minor offenders helped by the center have stayed off the crime path.

Procurators in Jiading have launched promotional activities for minor-related laws, both online and offline, among families, schools and communities to improve the legitimate interests of juveniles.

Shanghai has also been paying more attention to using the rule of law to solve people's problems and increase their benefits in different fields. It includes legal disputes, funeral services and legal consultancy services in rural areas.

Furthermore, the city provides legal protection for enterprises through tax incentives, promotion of the list of impunity rules, support for commerce in sub-districts, and optimization of financing policies.

High-tech means are being used to crackdown on telecom and network fraud as well as the construction of a smart pharmacy system, prevention of medical insurance fraud, and land-tax-source management.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
