Two detained after brawling in Metro station

Two men involved in a brawl at a Metro station on Thursday have been detained, Shanghai police said today.

The incident took place on the platform of Laoximen Station on Metro Line 8 at 5:55pm on Thursday.

A 37-year-old man surnamed Pan, who tried to get on a crowded train, had a physical confrontation with a 65-year-old man surnamed Zhao, who was standing beside the door of the train, police said.

Police said they started their investigation later that day after noticing a video circulating on the Internet of the brawl.