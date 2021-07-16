﻿
Two detained after brawling in Metro station

﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
Two men involved in a brawl at Laoximen Metro Station on Thursday have been detained.
The brawl is filmed by two fellow passengers and shared on the Internet.

Two men involved in a brawl at a Metro station on Thursday have been detained, Shanghai police said today.

The incident took place on the platform of Laoximen Station on Metro Line 8 at 5:55pm on Thursday.

A 37-year-old man surnamed Pan, who tried to get on a crowded train, had a physical confrontation with a 65-year-old man surnamed Zhao, who was standing beside the door of the train, police said.

Police said they started their investigation later that day after noticing a video circulating on the Internet of the brawl.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
