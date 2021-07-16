News / Metro

Hospital announces success of laparoscopic surgery on 150-kilogram woman

Cyst removal posed special challenges due to the patients weight, doctors said.
A Shanghai hospital has reported a success in conducting minimally invasive laparoscopic surgery on a 35-year-old woman weighing 150 kilograms.

The woman, surnamed Li, was diagnosed in her hometown with a cyst in her pelvic cavity and resorted to Dr Zhang Jian at Shanghai International Peace Maternity and Child Health Hospital. 

The required surgical procedure is normally simple but the woman's figure and weight presented challenges to medical staff.

"I was shocked on first meeting the patient," said Zhang. 

"Such serious obesity is a challenge for minimally invasive laparoscopic surgery," she said.

Doctors said the woman's belly fat layer was 12 centimeters, about six times thicker than normal.

To ensure the success of the procedure, they prepared longer surgical equipment for smooth access under the fat surface.

Despite the difficulties posed, doctors managed to remove the cyst. The patient recovered well and was discharged two days after surgery.

Ti Gong

The 150-kilogram patient with doctors after the successful surgery.

Ti Gong

Doctors undertake surgery on the patient.

