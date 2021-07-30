More city hospitals to offer parking reservations

The 'Shanghai Tingche' app now enables people to book a parking space at 10 hospitals.

Ti Gong

A parking reservation service is available for eight more hospitals in Shanghai through the government's official app, the city's transportation commission said Friday.

Parking is a big headache for people going to most top hospitals in the city as the available spaces are constantly in short supply.

By providing 530 parking slots for reservation at 10 hospitals on the "Shanghai Tingche" app, the government hopes to ease the problem for residents.

Booking needs to be made as least one day before arrival.

The service will eventually include more medical institutions as well as large shopping and transportation hubs, the commission said.

Charging slots for electric cars will also be available for reservation, and parking payments through the app will be enabled at all public parking lots, the commission said.