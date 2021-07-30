News / Metro

More city hospitals to offer parking reservations

Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  16:25 UTC+8, 2021-07-30       0
The 'Shanghai Tingche' app now enables people to book a parking space at 10 hospitals.
Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  16:25 UTC+8, 2021-07-30       0
More city hospitals to offer parking reservations
Ti Gong

The parking lot at Shanghai Children's Hospital offers 60 spaces for reservation through the government app.

A parking reservation service is available for eight more hospitals in Shanghai through the government's official app, the city's transportation commission said Friday.

Parking is a big headache for people going to most top hospitals in the city as the available spaces are constantly in short supply.

By providing 530 parking slots for reservation at 10 hospitals on the "Shanghai Tingche" app, the government hopes to ease the problem for residents.

Booking needs to be made as least one day before arrival.

The service will eventually include more medical institutions as well as large shopping and transportation hubs, the commission said.

Charging slots for electric cars will also be available for reservation, and parking payments through the app will be enabled at all public parking lots, the commission said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     