Three times more new-energy cars registered in Shanghai

Every one in 10 newly registered new-energy cars on the Chinese mainland in the first half of this year was registered in Shanghai.

The number of new-energy cars newly registered in the city in the first half of this year was three times more than the number from the same period last year, Shanghai police said on Tuesday.

A total of 133,000 new-energy cars were registered in the period, accounting for one in 10 newly registered cars of this category on the Chinese mainland and one in three newly registered automobiles in the city.

As of the end of June, the number of new-energy cars registered in Shanghai had reached 513,000, with 235,000 of them fully electric cars.

The total number of automobiles registered in Shanghai by the end of June was 4.8 million, and the number of people with driving licenses was 8.6 million, police said.

Beijing, Chengdu, Chongqing, Suzhou and Zhengzhou were the other cities on the Chinese mainland with more than 4 million registered automobiles.