Local Olympians express gratitude to doctors

Shanghai sports officials and athletes who participated in the Tokyo Olympics expressed their gratitude to Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital's doctors, who provided treatment and rehabilitation for their sports injuries ahead of Chinese Doctors' Day on Thursday.

Shanghai athletes won five gold, four silver and two bronze medals at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

The Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital has a long history of providing medical support for key athletes in the city.

Chen Yunxia and Zhang Ling, two local athletes who won gold medals in the women's quadruple sculls, sent videos to the hospital expressing their gratitude. Both are still in quarantine after returning from Tokyo.

Along with Cui Xiaotong and Lu Yang, the four set a new world record in the event.

"My achievement is closely connected with the medical staff's professional, patient and careful treatment and guidance," said Zhang, who found she couldn't reach her peak performance while preparing for the Olympics. The hospital sent an expert team to check her condition and found she has asthma, which was inhibiting her performance.

After providing targeted treatment and training, Zhang's condition improved.