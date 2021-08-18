News / Metro

Local Olympians express gratitude to doctors

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  21:18 UTC+8, 2021-08-18       0
Shanghai sports officials and athletes who participated in the Tokyo Olympics visited Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital to express their gratitude to doctors there.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  21:18 UTC+8, 2021-08-18       0
Provided by Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital. Edited by Jiang Xiaowei. Subtitles by Cai Wenjun.

Shanghai sports officials and athletes who participated in the Tokyo Olympics expressed their gratitude to Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital's doctors, who provided treatment and rehabilitation for their sports injuries ahead of Chinese Doctors' Day on Thursday.

Shanghai athletes won five gold, four silver and two bronze medals at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

The Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital has a long history of providing medical support for key athletes in the city.

Chen Yunxia and Zhang Ling, two local athletes who won gold medals in the women's quadruple sculls, sent videos to the hospital expressing their gratitude. Both are still in quarantine after returning from Tokyo.

Along with Cui Xiaotong and Lu Yang, the four set a new world record in the event.

"My achievement is closely connected with the medical staff's professional, patient and careful treatment and guidance," said Zhang, who found she couldn't reach her peak performance while preparing for the Olympics. The hospital sent an expert team to check her condition and found she has asthma, which was inhibiting her performance.

After providing targeted treatment and training, Zhang's condition improved.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     