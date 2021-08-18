News / Metro

Date announced for local deputy elections

Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  21:21 UTC+8, 2021-08-18
Qualified voters in Shanghai will vote in elections for deputies to people's congresses at district and township levels on November 16.
Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  21:21 UTC+8, 2021-08-18       0

Elections for deputies to the city's people's congresses at district and township levels will be held on November 16 this year, the work committee on elections said on Wednesday.

Residents who are Chinese citizens age 18 and older by November 16 and have legal voting rights are called on to register themselves in their electoral districts within the period of time ordered by the district and township election committees.

The voter name lists will be made public at least 20 days before the election date.

The people's congresses at district and township levels are the grassroots organs for people to exercise state power in Shanghai. They don't have the power to legislate, but they have the power to examine and decide on major issues regarding districts and townships, elect, appoint and remove local functionaries and supervise the work of local governments.

The term length for deputies to people's congresses at the district and township levels is five years.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
