Kids invited to write folk rhymes they'd want to recite

Applications open for adults and children to pen folk rhymes on the Year of the Ox theme and 100th anniversary of the CPC.

A program has been launched to solicit children's folk rhymes on the theme of this year's zodiac animal, the ox.

It is a continuation of an event initiated in 1986 to promote the theme of zodiac animals in traditional Chinese culture and inspire the creation of folk rhymes for children.

The ox is the second of the 12 zodiac animals in Chinese culture.

As this year marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, the program requires participants to create their works on not only the theme of the ox, but also the Party.

It is organized by Shanghai Children's Foundation, the Shanghai Young Pioneer Committee and China Welfare Institute Publishing House.

"Folk rhymes, which are usually short, catchy, rhythmical and interesting, are a kind of art popular among children," said Chen Su, deputy president of the China Welfare Institute Publishing House.

She said there is a shortage of new blood in folk rhyme creation in China.

"There have been few excellent folk rhymes created in recent years and what always comes to mind are those old classics," she said, "because few young people write folk rhymes now. But the rhymes of old writers are not that close to the innermost feelings of children."

To inspire creativity among children, the organizers have adapted the nature of the event. Last year, they set up a separate section for children as well as the adult section.

Each participant can only submit one rhyme with no more than 28 lines. They should be sent to tongyao_2021@163.com before the end of October. An expert panel will select finalists for the next round.

In the second round, the writer will need to perform their works in short videos. These will be posted online to promote them to a wider audience and receive votes from the public. This round is newly set up this year, as short videos are now popular among young people.

Parents can join hands with their children to present the rhymes in the short videos while schools can also organize students to perform them together.

The award-winning works will be announced on January 31 next year.

The adult winners will receive awards ranging from 100 yuan (US$15) to 3,000 yuan, while the bonuses for children will range from 100 yuan to 1,000 yuan.

The top 10 video creators will win 2,000 yuan each. Outstanding works will be selected for publication.