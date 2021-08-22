Keep transmission at bay by following simple rules

The Shanghai Health Promotion Center has stressed the importance of social distancing and reminded people to follow the rules for prevention and control of COVID-19.

With five locally transmitted COVID-19 cases reported on Friday and Saturday, the Shanghai Health Promotion Center has stressed the importance of social distancing and reminded people to follow the rules for prevention and control.

Viruses like coronavirus and flu are spread through droplets from the mouth and nose that spread out about a meter, the center said.

So keeping a social distance of at least one meter can effectively reduce the risk of being infected.

Social distances should be kept in commercial places like stores, hotels, supermarkets; public places like hospitals, banks; places with large crowds like the Metro, buses, airports and ports and working places like offices.

In addition to keeping social distance, hand washing, mask wearing and good ventilation are also important, the center said.