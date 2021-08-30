News / Metro

Wholemeal bread taste turns sour for woman seeking to lose weight

A wholemeal bread promoted by popular online livestreamer Viya was found to have made exaggerated claims about its content during its promotion online, test results showed.
A wholemeal bread promoted by popular online livestreamer Viya was found to have made exaggerated claims about its content during a promotion online, the Shanghai Consumer Council said on Monday, citing test results.

The bread branded Idyllic claimed to be a healthy food, with low fat and no sugar. But tests found that it contained about 36 percent of carbohydrates above what was listed on its content label, the council revealed.

And the real amount of its energy reached 1,060kJ/100g compared with 764kJ/100g marked on the label, it added.

The bread was sent to the council by a woman who said she wanted to lose weight. Having learnt from online sources that such bread could help control weight, she bought a huge quantity of the wholemeal bread.

Based on her weight, if she ate seven bread buns daily, instead of losing, she would gain weight as it equals to the intake of 1,505 calories per day, the council claimed.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
