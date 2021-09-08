Lawyer group issues handbook guide to practice standards
The Shanghai Bar Association on Wednesday issued a handbook to interpret in detail its lawyer members' professional responsibilities and disciplinary rules.
It is the first reference guide written by practicing lawyers in Shanghai to collectively analyze practice norms, according to a preface.
The handbook is divided into four parts and 18 chapters, focusing on practice rules, punishment for offending practice, disciplinary procedures, and practice standards in other countries and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.