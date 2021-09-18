News / Metro

Cartoon books illustrate importance of dental health in young

Doctors from Shanghai Ninth People's Hospital have donated cartoon books about dental care to students from Luwan Special School ahead of National Teeth Care Day on Monday.

Doctors also provided free dental checks for disabled children at the school.

The cartoon books, developed by the hospital, explain and illustrate dental-care knowledge and methods for parents and children to arouse their awareness of teeth care and protection.

Dental health among Chinese children is a serious problem.

A national survey found that about 62.5 percent of children between 3 and 5 years old in China suffer from decayed teeth and the percentage is 41.9 among children between 12 and 15. Only 32.6 percent brush their teeth twice a day.

Ti Gong

Cartoon books on dental health and gifts for disabled children in Luwan Special School ahead of National Teeth Care Day

Ti Gong

Dr Zhang Zhiyuan, a leading expert from Shanghai Ninth People's Hospital, checks a child's teeth.

