News / Metro

Fun and games open Shanghai's 18th Family Cultural Festival

Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:40 UTC+8, 2021-09-26       0
A retro-style garden party was held at the Changyang Campus on Saturday, raising the curtain on Shanghai's 18th Family Cultural Festival.
Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:40 UTC+8, 2021-09-26       0
Fun and games open Shanghai's 18th Family Cultural Festival
Ti Gong

Children enjoy making soap bubbles.

Fun and games open Shanghai's 18th Family Cultural Festival
Li Qian / SHINE

A girl plays hopscotch.

Fun and games open Shanghai's 18th Family Cultural Festival
Li Qian / SHINE

A woman takes photo of her son against the backdrop of design of an old alley.

A retro-style garden party was held at the Changyang Campus on Saturday, raising the curtain on Shanghai's 18th Family Cultural Festival.

Stalls were put up across the campus, formerly a cotton mill built in 1920 and now a creative park, offering a wide range of interactive activities.

Children had the chance to experience outdoor games, such as hopscotch, ring tossing and rubber band skipping, that were traditionally played in longtang, or alleys, in old shikumen neighborhoods by their parents when they were young.

At the street corner, clowns made balloon flowers for children, and soapy water was available for children to make bubbles. Dragon and lion dancing was also popular among children.

Fun and games open Shanghai's 18th Family Cultural Festival
Li Qian / SHINE

Children experience China's traditional lion and dragon dancing.

Fun and games open Shanghai's 18th Family Cultural Festival
Li Qian / SHINE

A charity bazaar held by local pupils.

Fun and games open Shanghai's 18th Family Cultural Festival
Li Qian / SHINE

A girl learns how to use white vinegar and baking soda to clean a pot.

The garden party was more than just fun. There were some "edutainment"- themed activities on offer.

Combining education and entertainment, it allowed children to take part in competitions such as who peels eggs first and who washes dishes cleaner. The aim is to encourage them to take part in housework at home.

Also, local pupils held a charity bazaar selling their handicrafts to their peers. The revenues were all donated to the Shanghai Children's Foundation to help poverty-stricken female students in the remote regions of Yunnan Province.

According to the Shanghai Women's Federation, the festival will last to October, and activities like this will be held across the city.

Fun and games open Shanghai's 18th Family Cultural Festival
Li Qian / SHINE

A boy immerses himself in peeling garlic.

Fun and games open Shanghai's 18th Family Cultural Festival
Li Qian / SHINE

A clown makes a balloon flower for a girl.

Fun and games open Shanghai's 18th Family Cultural Festival
Li Qian / SHINE

Children wear traditional han clothes to experience Chinese culture.

At the opening ceremony, this year's 199 "most beautiful families" of Shanghai were also announced.

They include doctor Miao Xiansheng who volunteered to work in the Xizang Autonomous Region to assist with echinococcosis screening, and Bian Weitang who worked in a no-man's land for more than 10 years for nuclear bomb research.

Fun and games open Shanghai's 18th Family Cultural Festival
Ti Gong

Representatives of this year's Shanghai's "most beautiful families" receive their honors.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     