Latest program encourages medical developments

A program was set up on Sunday to honor clinical developments and breakthroughs made by Shanghai's leading medical staff.

The program, with 10 million yuan (US$1.55 million) in funds, will honor winners of the Silver Snake award, Shanghai's highest honor for young and middle-aged medical professionals, on their follow-up achievement during medical practice.

It will pay special attention to new technologies, skills, inventions and products developed by Silver Snake winners which solve clinical problems and bring actual benefits to patients, said officials from the Shanghai Youth Award Fund for Health Professionals.

The fund set up the Silver Snake award to honor medical professionals in 1989 and the Zuoying Nursing award in 2012 to honor nursing staff. The new program is another innovative effort to encourage and boost clinical development, officials said.