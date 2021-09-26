News / Metro

Latest program encourages medical developments

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:34 UTC+8, 2021-09-26       0
A program was set up on Sunday to honor clinical developments and breakthroughs made by Shanghai's leading medical staff.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:34 UTC+8, 2021-09-26       0

A program was set up on Sunday to honor clinical developments and breakthroughs made by Shanghai's leading medical staff.

The program, with 10 million yuan (US$1.55 million) in funds, will honor winners of the Silver Snake award, Shanghai's highest honor for young and middle-aged medical professionals, on their follow-up achievement during medical practice.

It will pay special attention to new technologies, skills, inventions and products developed by Silver Snake winners which solve clinical problems and bring actual benefits to patients, said officials from the Shanghai Youth Award Fund for Health Professionals.

The fund set up the Silver Snake award to honor medical professionals in 1989 and the Zuoying Nursing award in 2012 to honor nursing staff. The new program is another innovative effort to encourage and boost clinical development, officials said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     