Qingpu unveils ambitious pharma development plans

Shanghai's suburban Qingpu District mapped out its ambitious goals for pharmaceutical development on Tuesday at the Qingpu Biomedical Industry Development Conference.

Shanghai's Qingpu District mapped out its ambitious goals for the development of the pharmaceutical industry on Tuesday.

The Qingpu Biomedical Industry Development Conference was held on Tuesday, bringing together government representatives, researchers, and industry representatives as part of the 2021 Shanghai International Biopharma Industry Week.

The conference spotlighted the establishment of new plans, including the "Qingpu District Action Plan for Promoting the High-Quality Development of the Biomedical Industry (2021-2023)," as well as the "Policies to Promote the High-Quality Development of the Biomedical Industry in Qingpu."

As outlined at the conference, the action plans aim to achieve a target of 8 percent annual growth in the output value of above-scale enterprises in the biomedicine manufacturing industry, exceeding 16 billion yuan (US$2.46 billion), by 2023. They also aim to see the public listing of two new biomedical enterprises by the end of 2023.

In addition, the conference emphasized its aim to shape the suburban district into a multi-faceted and competitive pioneer of biomedical manufacturing. To reach this goal, Qingpu will bolster development in three main areas: medicine (with a focus on modern Chinese medicinal practices), medical equipment, as well as business development.

The need to implement certain regulatory measures was also emphasized at the conference.

"Qingpu has a good foundation for further industrial developments," said Zhao Yanjun, deputy director of the Shanghai Drug Administration Bureau. "To accelerate the global influence of our biomedical industry, it is vital to promote innovative review practices in our system to prioritize safety and development."

Agreements on eight biomedicine projects, involving a total investment of 3.68 billion yuan, were signed at the conference.