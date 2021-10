Suspect was detained at crime scene after death of woman, 41, over workplace dispute, police say.

A man has been caught by police for allegedly killing his colleague in a hotel in Shanghai around noon on October 15.

The 53-year-old suspect surnamed Jia who was caught at the crime scene was accused of murdering a 41-year-old woman surnamed Yuan over a dispute at the workplace, police said.

Further investigation is ongoing.