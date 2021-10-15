﻿
News / Metro

Worldskills rocket launches crafts competition into solar orbit

﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  17:12 UTC+8, 2021-10-15       0
Mascots hitch a ride into space on Long March-2D headed for a solar exploration mission.
﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  17:12 UTC+8, 2021-10-15       0
Worldskills rocket launches crafts competition into solar orbit
Ti Gong

The Long March-2D rocket titled "Shanghai WorldSkills Competition" is ready for launch.

The mascots of the 46th WorldSkills Competition – Nengneng and Qiaoqiao – hitched a ride into space on the Long March-2D rocket titled "Shanghai WorldSkills Competition" on Thursday.

Launched at Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province, the rocket sent 11 satellites, including China's first solar observation satellite, into preset orbits, marking the start of the solar exploration mission.

The satellite, which will conduct the first space exploration of solar Hα spectral imaging, will operate in a sun-synchronous orbit at an altitude of 517 kilometers, with a solar space telescope as its primary scientific payload. It will help researchers observe changes in the sun during solar flares, such as atmospheric temperature and velocity.

The naming of the rocket was part of celebrations signaling the one-year countdown to the 46th WorldSkills Competition which will take place in Shanghai on October 12-17 next year. It was a salute to the craftsmen who have made great contributions to the aerospace industry in China. It's also expected to promote public respect for craftsmanship, with a message that even common workers can achieve success with skills.

The satellite bears the patterns of the mascots and logo on the top and the name of the competition at the bottom. Its launch also propels a wish for candidates to skyrocket to success in the competition.

It was the 55th flight mission of the Long March-2D carrier rocket, which was developed by Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology. It has sent 132 satellites, with a 100 percent success rate, into planned orbits in the past 30 years, well demonstrating craftsmen's extreme pursuit of skills excellence.

The solar-probe satellite's design includes the separation of its platform cabin and payload cabin, thus ensuring the ultra-high target accuracy and stability of the payload. Its production required high precision. For example, the range error of the gap between the payload hoverboard and the payload cabin floor should be controlled within 0.05 millimeters, which is as thin as a piece of hair.

The assembly team was well chosen, with all members highly skilled and familiar with the process to ensure the satellite was ready in time.

The naming of the rocket was another attempt by the 46th WorldSkills Competition organizing committee to promote the event. The WorldSkills flag was brought to the summit of Mount Qomolangma on May 27 last year and the Antarctic on January 19 this year.

WorldSkills is the highest-level vocational skills competition in the world and an important platform to promote skills excellence.

It will be organized on the Chinese mainland for the first time next year and Shanghai will be host city. By hosting the event, China wishes to enhance exchanges with other countries and help promote skills development around the world.

Worldskills rocket launches crafts competition into solar orbit
Ti Gong

The rocket bears the mascots and logo of the 46th WorldSkills Competition at the top and the name of the event at the bottom.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     