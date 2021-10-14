Cold and wet weather for weekend in Shanghai

A cold front from the north will bring gale and rain to Shanghai from Friday night and temperatures will plummet as a result, local meteorological authorities said on Thursday.

Showers are expected on Friday and Saturday and gale and a significant drop in the mercury will be seen on Saturday and Sunday.

The lowest temperature will drop 8 to 10 degrees Celsius in 48 hours, according to the Shanghai Meteorological Bureau.

The weather was humid and sultry on Thursday, with the maximum temperature hitting 29 and 30 degrees in most parts of the city.

Daytime temperature on Friday could still hit 27-28 degrees, but it will not last long.

The cold front will start affecting the city from Friday night, according to the bureau.

Under its influence, the mercury will range between 16 degrees as a low and 20 degrees as a high on Saturday with showers.

It will drop further on Sunday, hovering between a minimum of 14 degrees and a maximum of 16 degrees.

It should be overcast to cloudy on Sunday.

The highest temperature will rebound to 20 degrees on Monday, which will be cloudy to overcast with drizzle.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the mercury will be 15 degrees at its lowest and 18 degrees at its highest.

There will be drizzles on Tuesday and showers on Wednesday.

The cold front may announce the start of autumn in Shanghai, according to the bureau.