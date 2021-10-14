﻿
News / Metro

Cold and wet weather for weekend in Shanghai

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:26 UTC+8, 2021-10-14       0
A cold front from the north will bring gale and rain to Shanghai from Friday night and temperatures will plummet as a result, local meteorological authorities said on Thursday.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:26 UTC+8, 2021-10-14       0

A cold front from the north will bring gale and rain to Shanghai from Friday night and temperatures will plummet as a result, the city's meteorological authorities said.

Showers are expected on Friday and Saturday and gale and a significant drop in the mercury will be seen on Saturday and Sunday.

The lowest temperature will drop 8 to 10 degrees Celsius in 48 hours, according to the Shanghai Meteorological Bureau.

The weather was humid and sultry on Thursday, with the maximum temperature hitting 29 and 30 degrees in most parts of the city.

Daytime temperature on Friday could still hit 27-28 degrees, but it will not last long.

The cold front will start affecting the city from Friday night, according to the bureau.

Under its influence, the mercury will range between 16 degrees as a low and 20 degrees as a high on Saturday with showers.

It will drop further on Sunday, hovering between a minimum of 14 degrees and a maximum of 16 degrees.

It should be overcast to cloudy on Sunday.

The highest temperature will rebound to 20 degrees on Monday, which will be cloudy to overcast with drizzle.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the mercury will be 15 degrees at its lowest and 18 degrees at its highest.

There will be drizzles on Tuesday and showers on Wednesday.

The cold front may announce the start of autumn in Shanghai, according to the bureau.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     