Breast cancer survival rates in city equal to developed countries, experts say

It's not as deadly a disease as before and treatment at Shanghai Cancer Center also focuses on a patient's life quality, symposium told.

The five-year survival rate for patients with breast cancer at Shanghai Cancer Center has reached 93.6 percent and the 10-year survival rate is 82.6 percent, local medical experts told a symposium on Friday.

The survival rates are in line with those of developed countries, medical experts told the Shanghai International Breast Cancer Symposium.

Breast cancer, for which there are over 400,000 new patients each year, is the top female cancer in China.

"After years of efforts to improve diagnosis and treatment, patients' survival rates have been rising in our hospital," said Dr Shao Zhimin, director of the breast surgery department at the center, which is a leading cancer hospital in the nation.

"The five-year survival rate has risen by 9.1 percent from 10 years ago and it has increased by 16.3 percent for the 10-year survival rate.

"Breast cancer is no longer a deadly cancer as before. Now we not only focus on a patients' survival, but also their life quality," he said.

Shao said the better survival rate is the result of a regulated medical practice and promotion of multidisciplinary diagnosis and treatment. Each patient can receive one-stop support and care to solve their various problems.

"We have also introduced a life-process management for breast cancer which has gradually become a chronic disease like hypertension and diabetes and needs long-term direction.

"Apart from medication and surgery, rehabilitation and psychological support are given similar attention to enhance the treatment effects and improve patients' life quality," he said.

The hospital has been promoting treatments to help breast cancer patients keep their breasts. They include surgeries for breast conservation or reconstruction and cater to victims' psychological needs and self-esteem.

"Since the introduction of the service in 2004, breast reconstruction surgery has become prevalent among patients and grown by six times," said Dr Wu Jiong, vice president of the center. "The five-year survival rate among patients with or without breast reconstruction is the same."