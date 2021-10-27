Now, local children can receive COVID-19 vaccination

Shanghai will start vaccinating residents aged between 6 and 11 from 8pm on Thursday but the children need to book their vaccinations via the health cloud app, or Jiankangyun.

Shanghai will start vaccinating residents aged between 6 and 11 from 8pm on Thursday.

According to the leadership office for COVID-19 prevention and control in Shanghai, children in this age group can book their vaccinations via the health cloud app, or Jiankangyun.

Minors should be accompanied by a parent or guardian to the vaccination site at which they've made their reservation at the appointed time.

There are three kinds of inactivated vaccines available for children. They are developed by Beijing Bio-Institute of Biological Products Co Ltd, Wuhan Institute of Biological Products Co Ltd and Sinovac Biotech.

All require two shots with an interval of three to eight weeks.

The amount of dose given to this age group is the same as that for adults.

The vaccination is free of charge.

People who need to be accompanied by parents or guardians also need to bring along their ID cards or hukoubu (book of registered permanent residency). They need to show the bar codes they received when booking the vaccination and sign an informed consent form before inoculation.

They will undergo a 30-minute medical observation immediately after receiving the vaccine.

A light and healthy diet is suggested after inoculation and spicy food and seafood should be avoided.

For any questions about the vaccination, people can call 12320, the city's health care hotline.

Vaccination plan for children who are expatriates, those from Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan and overseas Chinese at the age group will be announced in the future, the government said.