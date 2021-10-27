﻿
News / Metro

Now, local children can receive COVID-19 vaccination

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:03 UTC+8, 2021-10-27       0
Shanghai will start vaccinating residents aged between 6 and 11 from 8pm on Thursday but the children need to book their vaccinations via the health cloud app, or Jiankangyun.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:03 UTC+8, 2021-10-27       0

Shanghai will start vaccinating residents aged between 6 and 11 from 8pm on Thursday.

According to the leadership office for COVID-19 prevention and control in Shanghai, children in this age group can book their vaccinations via the health cloud app, or Jiankangyun.

Minors should be accompanied by a parent or guardian to the vaccination site at which they've made their reservation at the appointed time.

There are three kinds of inactivated vaccines available for children. They are developed by Beijing Bio-Institute of Biological Products Co Ltd, Wuhan Institute of Biological Products Co Ltd and Sinovac Biotech.

All require two shots with an interval of three to eight weeks.

The amount of dose given to this age group is the same as that for adults.

The vaccination is free of charge.

People who need to be accompanied by parents or guardians also need to bring along their ID cards or hukoubu (book of registered permanent residency). They need to show the bar codes they received when booking the vaccination and sign an informed consent form before inoculation.

They will undergo a 30-minute medical observation immediately after receiving the vaccine.

A light and healthy diet is suggested after inoculation and spicy food and seafood should be avoided.

For any questions about the vaccination, people can call 12320, the city's health care hotline.

Vaccination plan for children who are expatriates, those from Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan and overseas Chinese at the age group will be announced in the future, the government said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     