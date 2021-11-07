Action on chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

An agreement to further promote regular and classified diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease was signed at the CIIE.

An agreement to further promote regular and classified diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease was signed at the 4th China International Import Expo on Sunday.

The agreement signed between GSK and the China Association of Health Education and Promotion is to resume the project, which began in 2017, by further improving the grassroots ability of COPD treatment and enhance and perfect a quicker and more effective screening system.

COPD is a common disease of the respiratory system. At the grassroots, the medical capability for COPD diagnosis and treatment is poor.

By August, the project has been able to cover 29 cities in 24 provinces by finishing nearly 600 online and offline training courses for grassroots medical staff.

A total of 1.51 million people have completed a screening questionnaire and 368,000 people with high risk have finished lung function screening. A total of 36,900 patients have been included in a regular COPD treatment and management system.

This agreement signed at CIIE will help expand the project to more regions and further improve doctors' skills in COPD diagnosis and treatment.

COPD prevention and control has been included in China's 2030 Health Plan, which requires that 30 percent of people aged 40 and older know about COPD.