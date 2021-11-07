From Italy with love: Uffizi's treasures coming to Shanghai

The Uffizi Gallery has signed an agreement with the Bund One Art Museum to hold 10 exhibitions of its collection in Shanghai over the next five years.

Shanghai Tix Media will financially support the Uffizi project.



Eike Schmidt, director of the Uffizi Gallery, and Xie Dingwei, general manager of Shanghai Tix Media, signed agreements to host the first three exhibitions, from April 2022 to July 2023.

"This is the first and main presence of the Uffizi Gallery in Shanghai and China," Xie said. "It is a great honor for us to work with the Uffizi."

The first exhibition will be "Botticelli and the Renaissance." Some 50 artworks will be displayed to reveal the magnificence of the art of Sandro Botticelli (1445-1510) and some of his well-known contemporaries.



The multi-year project is aimed at constantly promoting Italy's artistic heritage in the world.

The Uffizi Gallery in Florence is one of the most-visited museums in the world. It houses some of the most important works of the Renaissance, including paintings by Leonardo da Vinci (1452-1519) and Botticelli.