﻿
News / Metro

'Red' tours and lectures promote Qingpu District

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  12:55 UTC+8, 2021-11-20       0
Qingpu District is hosting a variety of events to celebrate the city's revolutionary past, cherish history and promote its "Red" resources.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  12:55 UTC+8, 2021-11-20       0
'Red' tours and lectures promote Qingpu District
Ti Gong

Liantang Town has developed "Red tourism" routes.

'Red' tours and lectures promote Qingpu District

The memorial of Chen Yun in Liantang.

Qingpu District is hosting a variety of events to celebrate the city's revolutionary past, cherish history and promote its "Red" resources.

In Liantang Town, a one-day route has been launched, stringing several "Red tourism" sites such as the memorial to Chen Yun (1905-95), an early leader in the Communist Party of China, and Xiaozheng peasant uprisings' command post.

Liantang is the birth place of the first branch of the Communist Party of China in Shanghai's countryside, and the Zhuangqiangang battle against the Japanese invasion occurred here in 1945.

'Red' tours and lectures promote Qingpu District
Ti Gong

Lectures about the revolutionary past of Shanghai are held in Qingpu.

"Red education tours" will be further developed in the town, Liantang authorities said.

Meanwhile, salons and lectures about the revolutionary past of Shanghai, the city's "Red" landmarks and historic moments are being held in the district, marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.

Qingpu District's first Internet enterprise Party building innovation base was unveiled at the eMobile Park, a mobile Internet industry base, on Thursday, with a lecture on the city's revolutionary past and heroes.

The industry park, covering 400,000 square meters, incorporates office buildings, scientific research and development, entrepreneurship service and incubation.

It serves Internet companies and promotes the aggregation and rapid development of relevant industries in Qingpu.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     