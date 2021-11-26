﻿
News / Metro

City's charity month brings care and love

﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  22:00 UTC+8, 2021-11-26       0
The traditional year-end charity month in Shanghai will be held from December 5 to January 9 with a rich array of events.
﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  22:00 UTC+8, 2021-11-26       0

The city will once again show the "Greatest Love under the Blue Sky" during the traditional charity month that commences on December 5, the Shanghai Charity Foundation said on Friday.

Financial and material support will be provided for the most vulnerable groups of residents in the city, and traditional charity fairs, auctions and concerts will be held along with various other events to foster community spirit.

A total of 70 events on the city level and 257 on district level will be held through January 9.

The Shanghai Branch of the Red Cross Society of China said it will relay 10 million yuan (US$1.6 million) in donations from the public to 20,000 households with disabled or seriously ill people and those living in poverty.

About 460,000 households have already benefited from the program, which has distributed 277 million yuan since 1999.

The Red Cross said it will also subsidize 1,000 people over the age of 90 with dementia who are living in poverty in Chongming District with 1,000 yuan each during the charity month. Through the same program, the organization has been donating goods for daily use, such as paper diapers, to elderly people with dementia who live in poverty in over 200 subdistricts and towns around the city.

This year's charity month also features vocational training programs for migrant workers, support for family education in local communities and care for autistic children.

The charity month in Shanghai under the banner "Greatest Love under the Blue Sky" has been held for 27 years.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     