City's charity month brings care and love

The traditional year-end charity month in Shanghai will be held from December 5 to January 9 with a rich array of events.

The city will once again show the "Greatest Love under the Blue Sky" during the traditional charity month that commences on December 5, the Shanghai Charity Foundation said on Friday.

Financial and material support will be provided for the most vulnerable groups of residents in the city, and traditional charity fairs, auctions and concerts will be held along with various other events to foster community spirit.

A total of 70 events on the city level and 257 on district level will be held through January 9.

The Shanghai Branch of the Red Cross Society of China said it will relay 10 million yuan (US$1.6 million) in donations from the public to 20,000 households with disabled or seriously ill people and those living in poverty.

About 460,000 households have already benefited from the program, which has distributed 277 million yuan since 1999.

The Red Cross said it will also subsidize 1,000 people over the age of 90 with dementia who are living in poverty in Chongming District with 1,000 yuan each during the charity month. Through the same program, the organization has been donating goods for daily use, such as paper diapers, to elderly people with dementia who live in poverty in over 200 subdistricts and towns around the city.

This year's charity month also features vocational training programs for migrant workers, support for family education in local communities and care for autistic children.

The charity month in Shanghai under the banner "Greatest Love under the Blue Sky" has been held for 27 years.