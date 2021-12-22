Fog alert lifted but get ready for a frigid weekend

The second-level alert for fog in Shanghai was lifted by local weather authorities at 10:45am on Wednesday morning but the weather will turn decidedly chilly over the weekend.

Imaginechina

The second-level alert (orange one) for fog in Shanghai was lifted by local weather authorities at 10:45am on Wednesday morning though the misty condition is still forecast to affect some areas of the city on Thursday morning.

The city's temperature will fluctuate between 8 and 16 degrees Celsius on Thursday, with air quality remaining good, the local biological ecology bureau said.

As a new cold front arrives, the city is in for a wet Friday, with the mercury plunging nearly 14 degrees.

Residents can expect a frigid Christmas as Saturday's temperature will drop significantly to between 2 and 5 degrees, while Sunday's mercury may plunge even further to -1 to 3 degrees.

The city will warm up a little by next Wednesday with the high returning back to around 11 degrees, according to the local weather bureau.