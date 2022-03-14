Delivery companies in Shanghai stepping up disinfections

Every parcel that arrives at Qingpu District's more than 10 express delivery companies is disinfected, as measures have been beefed up amid the current surge of COVID-19 cases.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Every parcel that arrives at Qingpu District's more than 10 express delivery companies is disinfected, as disinfection measures have been beefed up amid the current surge of COVID-19 cases in Shanghai.

China's express delivery giants such as SF Express, YTO, ZTO and Yunda are all headquartered in the district.

ZTO's transfer center in Huaxin Town handles nearly 5 million parcels daily.

As soon as trucks loaded with parcels arrive, thorough disinfections are carried out.

At sorting areas, spray sterilizers are used to disinfect parcels.

"Parcels are 100 percent disinfected at least twice," said Fang Rongcheng, head of ZTO Express Shanghai management center.

All employees at the company's Shanghai headquarters are required to take nucleic acid tests every 48 hours, and three rounds of nucleic acid tests have been conducted since the recent surge.

"Nucleic acid tests are also given to drivers, and four nucleic acid test centers have been set up at our office," said Fang.

Other express delivery companies like YTO, STO, SF Express, Yunda and Deppon have taken similar measures.

Huaxin Town in Qingpu is the core area of the "National Logistics Hub," as nearly 60 percent of logistics companies in China have national or regional headquarters there.

Over the weekend, free nucleic acid tests were arranged for staffers in Huaxin, particularly targeting nearly 19,000 workers in the logistics transportation field.

Residents have been reminded to avoid direct contact with courier personnel and keep a safe distance from them when receiving parcels.

People should wear masks and gloves when receiving parcels and unwrapping packages in outdoor areas.

They can ask delivery drivers to put parcels inside lockers if conditions permit and should wash their hands after receiving and unwrapping parcels, according to the National Health Commission.

Forty-nine workers at a transit site of logistics giant SF Express in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, have been confirmed with COVID-19.

The outbreak at the depot has prompted fears that packages handled at the location in Hangzhou's Yuhang District might be contaminated, local media reported.