News / Metro

Delivery companies in Shanghai stepping up disinfections

Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:25 UTC+8, 2022-03-14       0
Every parcel that arrives at Qingpu District's more than 10 express delivery companies is disinfected, as measures have been beefed up amid the current surge of COVID-19 cases.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:25 UTC+8, 2022-03-14       0
Delivery companies in Shanghai stepping up disinfections
Ti Gong

A ZTO Express worker on disinfection duty

Delivery companies in Shanghai stepping up disinfections
Ti Gong

Parcels being disinfected.

Every parcel that arrives at Qingpu District's more than 10 express delivery companies is disinfected, as disinfection measures have been beefed up amid the current surge of COVID-19 cases in Shanghai.

China's express delivery giants such as SF Express, YTO, ZTO and Yunda are all headquartered in the district.

ZTO's transfer center in Huaxin Town handles nearly 5 million parcels daily.

As soon as trucks loaded with parcels arrive, thorough disinfections are carried out.

At sorting areas, spray sterilizers are used to disinfect parcels.

"Parcels are 100 percent disinfected at least twice," said Fang Rongcheng, head of ZTO Express Shanghai management center.

All employees at the company's Shanghai headquarters are required to take nucleic acid tests every 48 hours, and three rounds of nucleic acid tests have been conducted since the recent surge.

"Nucleic acid tests are also given to drivers, and four nucleic acid test centers have been set up at our office," said Fang.

Other express delivery companies like YTO, STO, SF Express, Yunda and Deppon have taken similar measures.

Huaxin Town in Qingpu is the core area of the "National Logistics Hub," as nearly 60 percent of logistics companies in China have national or regional headquarters there.

Over the weekend, free nucleic acid tests were arranged for staffers in Huaxin, particularly targeting nearly 19,000 workers in the logistics transportation field.

Residents have been reminded to avoid direct contact with courier personnel and keep a safe distance from them when receiving parcels.

People should wear masks and gloves when receiving parcels and unwrapping packages in outdoor areas.

They can ask delivery drivers to put parcels inside lockers if conditions permit and should wash their hands after receiving and unwrapping parcels, according to the National Health Commission.

Forty-nine workers at a transit site of logistics giant SF Express in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, have been confirmed with COVID-19.

The outbreak at the depot has prompted fears that packages handled at the location in Hangzhou's Yuhang District might be contaminated, local media reported.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     