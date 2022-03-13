News / Metro

COVID changes to immune systems offer insights into therapy

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  15:05 UTC+8, 2022-03-13       0
Investigating changes in the immunity systems of people who were critically sick due to coronavirus can be useful in developing new drug and therapies, according to scientists.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  15:05 UTC+8, 2022-03-13       0

Investigating changes in the immunity systems of people who were critically sick due to coronavirus can be useful in developing new drug and therapies, according to scientists.

Experts from Shanghai's Renji Hospital have published an article explaining that the change of B cells' response channel is an important cause for infection and immunity, including serious cases of COVID-19.

The discovery was published by world-leading journal Immunity. It can offer new target and research thoughts for the prevention and control of infectious disease, the hospital said.

Immunity is the body's natural defense, blocking the invasion of bacteria and viruses. The response of B cell immunity is an important mechanism of the defense system.

Doctors from the hospital's department of rheumatology's Sino-Australia Center for Personalized Immunity found the reason why the response is prohibited, and stated that the change of response route of B cell immunity is the important reason why critical coronavirus patients have poor prognosis.

Studying the response route can be very meaningful for the prevention and control of infection and autoimmune diseases, experts said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     