Baoshan grocery store manager held for price gouging

A grocery store manager in suburban Baoshan District has been taken into custody after making an illegal profit of more than 290,000 yuan, Shanghai police said on Monday.

Ti Gong

The 47-year-old man surnamed Yang works at a grocery store called "Lichuan" on Baoyang Road.

Yang allegedly sold various kinds of daily necessities to companies and residents nearby at prices 50 to 300 percent higher than normal rates during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic resurgence.

He made an illegal profit of more than 290,000 yuan (US$43,000) by selling products for around 770,000 yuan, police revealed.

Yang's store offers over 40 kinds of products such as milk, biscuits, meat, cooking oil and rice.