News / Metro

Baoshan grocery store manager held for price gouging

﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  20:53 UTC+8, 2022-05-09       0
A grocery store manager in suburban Baoshan District has been taken into custody after making an illegal profit of more than 290,000 yuan, Shanghai police said on Monday.
﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  20:53 UTC+8, 2022-05-09       0
Baoshan grocery store manager held for price gouging
Ti Gong

Police officers raid the store called "Lichuan" on Baoyang Road in Shanghai's suburban Baoshan District.

A grocery store manager in suburban Baoshan District has been taken into custody for price gouging, Shanghai police said on Monday.

The 47-year-old man surnamed Yang works at a grocery store called "Lichuan" on Baoyang Road.

Yang allegedly sold various kinds of daily necessities to companies and residents nearby at prices 50 to 300 percent higher than normal rates during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic resurgence.

He made an illegal profit of more than 290,000 yuan (US$43,000) by selling products for around 770,000 yuan, police revealed.

Yang's store offers over 40 kinds of products such as milk, biscuits, meat, cooking oil and rice.

Baoshan grocery store manager held for price gouging
Ti Gong

The suspect (left) being questioned by police.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     