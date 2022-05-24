Free online consultation ahead of skin care day

With national skin care day falling on Wednesday, top dermatologists in Shanghai organized free online medical consultations for people with skin problems.

Spring is the peak season for skin problems, like allergy and eczema, but many Shanghai residents are unable to go to hospital due to the current COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

Some volunteers working amid the pandemic have also suffered problems after wearing masks or protective uniform for a long time.

With national skin care day falling on Wednesday, top local dermatologists organized free online medical consultations for people with skin problems.

So far, 12 experts have participated in 11 free consultations, offering guidance to 328 patients, according to the organizer Shanghai Biotree Cosmetic Hospital.

To meet people's demand, the hospital launched an online consultation room for each expert, with technical support staff, to ensure smooth communication between experts and patients, who are able to receive medical advice in time.