Experts stress early screening as cancer guidance released

Over 10,000 people are diagnosed with cancer every day in China, according to the Shanghai Anti-cancer Association. And the risk of a Chinese contracting cancer in their entire life is 25 percent, it added.

The key to cancer prevention and control is early screening, early diagnosis and early treatment, medical experts suggest.

The association teamed up with the Shanghai Cancer Center to release a guidance on the knowledge of screening and prevention of 20 types of cancer. The guidance gives information on each cancer, tips for early screening and risk prediction in line with each person's family history and personal condition.

It also gives information on how to reduce the risk of cancer, such as a healthy diet and quitting smoking.

There are 4.57 million new cases of cancer in China with 3 million deaths annually, ranking first in the world.

"The most effective measure to drop cancer mortality is to arouse public awareness through early and regular screening to identify cancer early and undergo proper treatment," said Zheng Ying, director of Shanghai Cancer Center's cancer prevention department.

People can get the guidance at https://www.23care.com/screentest/.