News / Metro

Shanghai thanks citizens for COVID-19 battle milestone

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  06:00 UTC+8, 2022-06-01       0
The Shanghai government issued a letter of thanks to all citizens on Wednesday as life and work began returning to normal after the COVID-19 resurgence was brought under control.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  06:00 UTC+8, 2022-06-01       0
Shanghai thanks citizens for COVID-19 battle milestone
Imaginechina

Residents ride bikes on the Bund in Shanghai.

The Shanghai government issued a letter of thanks to all citizens on Wednesday as life and work began returning to normal after the COVID-19 resurgence was brought under control.

The arduous battle to defend Shanghai achieved major milestones during the more than two months when the city struggled against the most severe coronavirus pandemic in China since the original outbreak in 2020.

The government thanked the vast number of medical and disease control personnel, grass-roots cadres, community workers, volunteers, police, service personnel and journalists for their hard work on the front line during the COVID-19 battle.

It thanked various national departments, provinces and cities as well as the People's Liberation Army, all of whom offered all-out assistance to Shanghai.

"In particular, the city government would like to thank all Shanghai citizens for their support and dedication," the Communist Party of China Shanghai Committee and the municipal government said in the letter to every resident.

The government conceded that many citizens encountered difficulties and inconveniences in work and life due to the long lockdown.

No room for complacency

However, since the COVID-19 resurgence, every citizen has cooperated in different ways and actively participated in various pandemic prevention and control works.

Many took the initiative to volunteer for service. They worked tirelessly and were not afraid of risks, the government said.

It noted that there is still no room for complacency in consolidating the achievements of pandemic prevention and control, while the task of accelerating economic and social recovery is increasingly urgent.

"We will make every effort to promote the full restoration of normal production and life order, and to recover the time and losses caused by the pandemic," the government insisted.

The city has released 50 measures to speed up economic recovery and revitalization, while public transportation and medical care services are returning to normal.

In the next step, the city will provide more care to special groups such as the elderly, children, and pregnant women, who are especially vulnerable to health crises like the pandemic.

It will also accelerate the transformation and upgrading of old communities, urban villages, and wet markets, which were the hardest hit areas during the resurgence.

The city aims to create a more resilient, safer and more attractive development environment with its urban spirit and qualities.

"We will usher in a comprehensive victory in the defense of Shanghai, when the city will regain its prosperous vitality and move toward a better future," the government concluded.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     