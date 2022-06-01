Voices from the streets as our city gets back to normal

Liang Fulong, news editor

I live in Jiading District, and it's my first trip to the city center in the last two months. I was in my office this morning, and now I'm heading for the Bund and tonight I will meet some friends at a park in Houtan. I'm feeling the vibes of the city again, but I was not as excited as I had expected when I saw that many shops are not open yet. But it's still something that we now have freedom of movement.

Evan Lu, video editor

I feel I need some time to get used to working in the office again because I have been working from home since March 9, but being able to communicate with my colleagues face to face is so much better than talking to them online. In the office, we greeted each other by commenting on our looks. My hair is so long that people found my looks really amusing. I hope but I don't think I can get a haircut today because the hair salons are packed with customers.



Venus Chen, headhunter

I used to work from home, but being stuck at home for almost 80 days felt still quite different. After all this time, however, I think I have got used to that – especially because my fitness habit was not interrupted because I have equipment at home. I wasn't really prepared when told that I'm now free to go anywhere, but I said to myself I had to go out today. I was a bit disappointed that restaurants not yet allow dining-in at the moment, but I understand because our city needs a little more time to recover from the pandemic shock.



Bamboo Yan, programmer

It feels good to be able to move freely in the city again after such a long lockdown, but I found it a bit funny that just now I was outside a restaurant, but the people there said I could order something only by making an order on the Internet and telling the deliveryman not to come because I'm already at the eatery. I think it will take a bit longer for everything to return to its right place again.

