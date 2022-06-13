COVID-19 in Shanghai: 11 confirmed cases, 26 local asymptomatic infections

Five positive cases were detected in the screening of high-risk groups. One confirmed case was previously asymptomatic.

The city reported 11 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 26 local asymptomatic infections and two imported cases on Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning.

11 confirmed cases

The first nine patients tested positive during central quarantine.

The 10th patient was detected in the screening of high-risk groups, while the 11th case was previously asymptomatic.

No fatalities were reported.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first 22 infections tested positive during central quarantine while the rest four were detected in the screening of high-risk groups.

Li Yi / SHINE

Imported cases

The first case is a Chinese living in Argentina who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on June 2 via Germany.

The second case is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the local airport on June 5.

Both patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while their close contacts on the same flight with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 31 confirmed patients and 178 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to June 12, of all the 58,073 local confirmed cases, 57,310 have been discharged upon recovery and 175 are still hospitalized, including eight severe cases and nine critical cases. A total of 588 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,644 imported cases, 4,622 have been discharged upon recovery and 22 are still hospitalized.